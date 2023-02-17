Revenue Analytics

Make Better Pricing and Inventory Decisions in Less Time

We enable Passenger Rail operators to make big revenue decisions in pricing and inventory to drive millions in revenue uplift and eliminate wasted time.

Fill Your Trains Profitably Without Sacrificing Service

The Passenger Rail industry has evolved to be one of the most complex in the world. In the battle for passengers and revenue, leading operators are retiring their legacy Revenue Management systems and leveraging next-generation platforms, like FareVantage™, that harness the power of predictive analytics to forecast demand more accurately and maximize revenue.



Evaluating decision factors to optimally fill your trains is like hitting a moving target.



How do you know when to close inventory?

How can you react quickly to shifts in demand and competitors?

Does your pricing make sense to your customers?

As the only RMS powered by advanced analytics and built specifically for modern train operators, FareVantage™ leverages state-of-the-art automation and intelligence needed to conquer revenue goals, boost team efficiency 10x, and deliver extraordinary customer experience.