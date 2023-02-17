Revenue Analytics
Make Better Pricing and Inventory Decisions in Less Time
We enable Passenger Rail operators to make big revenue decisions in pricing and inventory to drive millions in revenue uplift and eliminate wasted time.
Fill Your Trains Profitably Without Sacrificing Service
The Passenger Rail industry has evolved to be one of the most complex in the world. In the battle for passengers and revenue, leading operators are retiring their legacy Revenue Management systems and leveraging next-generation platforms, like FareVantage™, that harness the power of predictive analytics to forecast demand more accurately and maximize revenue.
Evaluating decision factors to optimally fill your trains is like hitting a moving target.
How do you know when to close inventory?
How can you react quickly to shifts in demand and competitors?
Does your pricing make sense to your customers?
As the only RMS powered by advanced analytics and built specifically for modern train operators, FareVantage™ leverages state-of-the-art automation and intelligence needed to conquer revenue goals, boost team efficiency 10x, and deliver extraordinary customer experience.
Keys to Commercial Success in Covid-19 Recovery
Rail after Covid-19
Rail and Covid-19
In the first of a week of interactive live discussions, on September 21 the Railway Gazette Best Practice series will seek to assess the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the global rail sector. We will examine how far the ongoing crisis could lead to fundamental changes to the way transport networks function, how they are funded and what their role is. We will also consider whether rail operators should expect a gradual return to pre-crisis travel patterns, or whether the sector must prepare for a ‘new normal’.
Keys to Commercial Success in COVID-19 Recovery
The session will cover the keys to commercial success as the rail sector prepares for a ‘new normal’. We will consider fundamental changes brought by the ongoing crisis, including profound shifts to how rail commercial teams function; changing customer expectations and how commercial teams can most effectively accommodate those new expectations; and where commercial teams should prioritize new investments. We will also discuss how technology can accelerate recovery, and how rail operators can drive value during a gradual return to pre-crisis travel patterns.