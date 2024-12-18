Today, the companies of the ROBEL Group design maintenance processes on track and within the railway infrastructure:

Track maintenance

Rail treatment

Rail logistics

Track measurement technologies

Process automation

Full machine lifecycle service

We are partners in the international rail system, both for state railways and for private rail operators and construction companies.

The ROBEL portfolio includes hand-guided, rail-bound and robot-supported rail construction machines and measuring systems. With alternative drives, semi-automated processes and the continuous focus on safety and ergonomics, we create modern conditions for working on tracks all over the world.

The high and continuous quality standard of all products and services is an essential element of our philosophy. The companies of the ROBEL Group act fair with people, proactive in their operational environmental impact and economical in its use of resources and energy. This goes from the production of machines to their environmentally friendly operation on track.

The companies of the ROBEL Group include ROBEL Bahnbaumaschinen, Plasser Robel Services, Vogel & Plötscher and ROBEL Rail Automation: Strong partners for a strong railway worldwide.

ROBEL Machinery & Tools

With a large variety of hand operated machines, ROBEL covers all applications in track maintenance - with conventional combustion engines and, of course, with battery-powered solutions. All products are developed with the aim of making track work safer, more ergonomic, and more environmentally friendly.

ROBEL Systems & Vehicles

ROBEL has been supplying rail vehicles and maintenance systems to public and private railway operators and construction companies worldwide for 70 years. Close cooperation with customers and innovation drives intelligent technical solutions for occupational safety, environmental protection, economic efficiency, and increased productivity.

ROBEL Rail Treatment

ROMILL rail treatment systems are based on the collaboration of specialists: ROBEL’s mechanical engineering expertise, Schweerbau International’s milling technology, Vogel & Plötscher’s measuring technology, and Plasser Robel Services’ complete life-cycle services. This combined know-how results in maintenance strategies and innovative complete track solutions.

ROBEL Rail Automation

R2A pursues development projects for the automation of maintenance processes in railway infrastructure and, in doing so, contributes to better working conditions and reproducible results in track maintenance. The company designs modular components such as robotic solutions for track maintenance or automated track inspection vehicles.

Vogel & Plötscher

V&P is a leading manufacturer of measuring technology for track maintenance. Handheld devices and solutions integrated into vehicle systems measure and analyse rails and turnouts, track geometry, and the condition of the rail, reliably providing precise data for troubleshooting. V&P also develops and builds customized electric axial flux motors.

Plasser Robel Services

PRS provides support over the entire life cycle of Plasser & Theuer and ROBEL rail-bound vehicles and machines. With 250 employees at three locations in Germany, PRS is not only the largest service organization in the Plasser & Theurer Group, but also the only full-service provider on the market.

ROBEL Facts & Figures