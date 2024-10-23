Show Fullscreen

EGYPT: The first passenger service in more than 50 years ran on the 100 km line linking Al Ismailia on the Suez canal with Bir-al-Abd in the north of the Sinai Peninsula on October 7.

Travel was free of charge for the first week.

Transport Minister Kamel El Wazir said plans to boost transport infrastructure in Sinai include a new line from the coastal city of Arish to Taba on the Gulf of Aqaba. Completion is planned for 2030, stimulating economic growth, increasing local employment and contributing to the development of natural resource extraction and agriculture.