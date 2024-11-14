Show Fullscreen

TURKEY: Republic Day on October 29 was marked by launch of Adaray suburban services between the city of Adapazarı and Arifiye, over an 8·5 km branch from the Istanbul – Ankara main line.

Trains call at seven stations including four new single-platform stations built for the project, with service planned to be extended west to Sapanca when the Arifiye bypass high speed line opens.

Adaray is operated jointly by state operator TCDD Taşımcılık and Sakarya municipality using Hyundai Rotem E23000 electric multiple-units. There are 21 trains per day in each direction, with a journey time of 15 min and a total capacity of 23 350 passengers/day.

The branch lost its through trains when services were recast due to opening of the Marmaray tunnel in 2013 and main line upgrades for high speed trains between Ankara and Istanbul. A limited local service operated between 2013 and 2016, ceasing after regional trains resumed.