CANADA: Ottawa’s O-Train reopened its extended north-south Trillium Line on January 6, with services to be ramped up over the next month.

The route from Bayview to Greenboro now continues 12 km further south to Limebank as Line 2, with intermediate stops at South Keys, Leitrim and Bowesvill. A new 4 km branch southwest from South Keys serves Uplands and Airport as Line 4. Two infill stops on the original section have opened at Corso Italia and Walkley.

Phased opening began with a weekdays-only service. Saturday services were due to start within the first two weeks, moving to seven-day operation in a further two weeks’ time.

The original O-Train diesel light rail line closed for reconstruction on May 2 2020, with platforms at the original stations doubled in length to accommodate a new fleet of seven Stadler Flirt3 four-car DMUs. These have allowed six Alstom Coradia two-car DMUs to move to the Line 4 airport shuttle. Trial running on the upgraded and extended network was completed on October 27 2024.