Show Fullscreen

TURKEY: The Adaray suburban rail service has been launched between the city of Adapazarı and nearby Arifiye using a 8·5 km section of the former Istanbul – Ankara main line.

The route was left isolated with the construction of the high speed line between the two cities, and it was repurposed for limited local services from 2013-16.

The Adaray service was launched on October 29, serving seven stations including four new single-platform stations built for the project.

It is operated jointly by state operator TCDD Taşımcılık and Sakarya municipality using Hyundai Rotem E23000 electric multiple-units. There are 21 trains per day in each direction, with a journey time of 15 min and a total capacity of 23 350 passengers/day.