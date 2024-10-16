Show Fullscreen

MOROCCO: National railway ONCF has commissioned a consortium of Spain’s Ineco and local partner CID to undertake feasibility studies for a passenger rail service connecting central Tanger with the football stadium and the airport, and a line from Tanger to Tétouan.

Ineco said the project includes four ‘key actions’ which together represent more than 85 km of new railway.

The project forms part of Morocco’s wider strategy for the development of the national rail network by 2040.

‘This contract is our first railway project in Morocco and consolidates our presence in the country, where we already carry out work in the airport sector’, said Ineco President Sergio Vázquez Torrón on October 2.

’This is an important step that we hope will continue to open up opportunities for the Spanish railway industry.’