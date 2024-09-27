Show Fullscreen

INNOTRANS: Hübner has unveiled its AutoCouple concept for the fully automated coupling and uncoupling of inter-car train gangways. A trial on the Toronto subway is planned for 2025.

Rather than being a direct replacement for conventional coach gangways, AutoCouple aims to make it easier for operators to shorten otherwise fixed-formation trainsets at quieter times, to reduce energy costs and wear.



It would operate at the touch of a button in the cab, with no need for staff to go onto the track to couple and uncouple vehicles.

‘Transit operators should be able to save up to 25 min in each coupling process’, according to Balamurali MK, Innovation & Product Developer at Hübner’s Rail division.