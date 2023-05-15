Bank backs Malaysian metro contractors and entrepreneurs

Welcome to Railway Gazette. This website uses cookies to improve your experience. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of these cookies. You can learn more about the cookies we use here.
By Metro Report International
MALAYSIA: MBSB Bank is offer a specially-designed financing programme to support contractors and supplier involved in projects for Mass Rapid Transit Corp, including construction of the Rapid Transit System Link between Johor Bahru and Singapore.
