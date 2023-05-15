Technology, Data & Business

Bank backs Malaysian metro contractors and entrepreneurs

By 2023-05-15T04:30:00

Putrajaya Line

MALAYSIA: MBSB Bank is offer a specially-designed financing programme to support contractors and supplier involved in projects for Mass Rapid Transit Corp, including construction of the Rapid Transit System Link between Johor Bahru and Singapore.

Please sign in or register for free to view this page

 

Sub Advert

You have reached your limit of news stories for this week. Register for FREE to read this article and get:

  • Unlimited access to online news coverage from:
  • Railway Gazette International covering the global railway industry
  • Metro Report International covering the urban transport sector
  • Rail Business UK industry news for the British railway market
  • Weekly e-mail newsletters covering the sector(s) of your choice
  • Exclusive offers for Railway Gazette Events.

If you are already a registered user or a subscriber you can SIGN IN now