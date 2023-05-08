BART takes delivery of advanced track inspection vehicle

Welcome to Railway Gazette. This website uses cookies to improve your experience. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of these cookies. You can learn more about the cookies we use here.
By Metro Report International2023-05-08T12:00:00
USA: San Francisco Bay area metro operator BART has unveiled a Rail Inspection Vehicle supplied by MerMec to facilitate more efficient track maintenance and minimise any disruption caused when repairs are needed during normal service hours.
Site powered by Webvision Cloud