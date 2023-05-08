Technology, Data & Business

BART takes delivery of advanced track inspection vehicle

BART MerMec rail inspection vehicle

USA: San Francisco Bay area metro operator BART has unveiled a Rail Inspection Vehicle supplied by MerMec to facilitate more efficient track maintenance and minimise any disruption caused when repairs are needed during normal service hours.

