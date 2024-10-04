Show Fullscreen

EGYPT: Operator RATP Dev is trialling sign language services on the Capital Train line which connects Cairo with the New Administrative Capital.

Instructional videos with sign language translation will be available at ticket offices and on platforms at Adly Mansour station, enabling passengers with hearing impairments to access information about trains, ticket prices and other services.

‘We are committed to ensuring our services are available to all, without any exceptions’, said Wadii Bouchiha, CEO of RATP Dev Mobility Cairo, on September 27. ‘By incorporating sign language, we are taking a crucial step towards fostering a more inclusive community.’

RATP Dev Mobility Cairo also trains its staff in sign language and has appointed sign language ambassadors to offer additional support.