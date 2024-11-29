Show Fullscreen

CHINA: The Hong Kong University of Science & Technology-MTR Joint Research Laboratory has used artificial intelligence and big data to predict changes to travel patterns and assist MTR Corp’s operations team in implementing appropriate plans.

The dynamic simulation digital twin uses daily operational data from metro, bus, trams and ferry services to predict changes to flows under various scenarios.

This enables the implementation of measures such as deploying additional staff at relevant stations, enhancing passenger information and encouraging the use of alternative routes.

The joint laboratory is exploring the use of the model to predict changes in passenger flows following the launch of new lines or during major events.

‘The HKUST-MTR Joint Research Laboratory allows us to gain valuable insights into industry needs and leverage our research strengths to produce innovative and sustainable solutions to address real-world challenges’, said HKUST Dean of Engineering Prof Hong K Lo on November 25.