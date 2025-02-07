Show Fullscreen

USA: Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority has awarded Cubic Transportation Systems a $211m contract to design, install and operate its SEPTA Key 2.0 next-generation fare payment system.

Plans include virtual Key smart cards, enhancing the website, mobile app and call centre and supporting equity-focused fare policies for nearly four million people in Philadelphia and surrounding areas.

This will make use of ‘fare collection technology that we have designed and customised for major cities around the world’, Cubic Transportation Systems President Peter Torrellas said when the contract was announced on January 23.

Completion is planned for 2029.

SEPTA Board Chair Kenneth E Lawrence Jr said ‘SEPTA’s current fare payment system is outdated and overdue for an upgrade. It was designed more than a decade ago, and as this technology continues to rapidly evolve, SEPTA must make this critical investment now.’