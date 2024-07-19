Show Fullscreen

AUSTRIA: Austrian Federal Railways has awarded Alstom a €100m framework contract covering the upgrading of ETCS onboard equipment on 449 vehicles by 2030.

This will include Railjet trainsets and locomotives.

There is an initial firm order covering 195 trains, which Alstom will upgrade to ETCS Baseline 3.6 at the ÖBB workshops in Linz and Wien.

Announcing the contract on July 17, Alstom said it had undertaken more than 120 ETCS projects worldwide, with 24 800 onboard units installed on over 200 types of vehicle and 13 300 km of line equipped.