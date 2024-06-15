Show Fullscreen

USA: Advanced Polymer Coatings has launched TriFLEX, a direct-to-metal exterior coating system for wagons which it has developed in collaboration with the chemical sector and ‘major rail rolling stock operators’ to offer chemical resistance, mechanical toughness, UV stability and weather resistance.

‘We believe there’s a gap in the industry’, said Vice-President of Sales & Marketing Matt Sokol. ‘You can invest in a coating with great chemical resistance, but you sacrifice performance in other categories like UV stability and impact resistance. The triple resin technology we have developed, working with global experts in their fields, sets TriFLEX apart’.