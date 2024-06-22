GERMANY: Deutsche Bahn is using Getac Technology Corp rugged S410 laptops supplied by IT-HAUS to support rolling stock inspection, maintenance and repair activities.

Task include completion of complex inspections and the monitoring of safety-relevant equipment. Component condition can be reported directly to the workshops to support the automatic provision of spare parts.

The laptops feature weatherproofing, an easy-to-read display, illuminated keyboard and connections including RS232 or RJ45.

The Hot Swap Service from IT-HAUS and the Getac self-maintainer programme are designed to minimise downtime.