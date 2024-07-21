Show Fullscreen

UAE: Liebherr Transportation Systems (China) has supplied heating, ventilation & air-conditioning units for three push-pull trainsets which Etihad Rail ordered from CRRC Qingdao Sifang last year.

Each trainset will comprise a diesel locomotive, five intermediate passenger cars and a driving trailer coach. They have a design speed of 220 km/h and are expected to operate at up to 200 km/h.

The trains will have to operate in the UAE’s hot and sandy desert environment. The pressure-protected HVAC units are designed to keep the interior saloon temperature below 23°C, even with full passenger loadings, extreme outside temperatures of up to 60°C and sand gusts. Liebherr explained that the units have an ‘innovative’ redundancy concept, as well as a ‘best-in-class’ air filtration system.

Liebherr will also be responsible for servicing the HVAC equipment.