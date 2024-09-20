Show Fullscreen

DENMARK: National passenger operator DSB has selected the S3 Passenger platform from Siemens Mobility subsidiary Sqills to replace its legacy inventory management system covering all its main line services.

The contract runs for 12 years, and can be extended by another 12 years.

Features of S3 Passenger include dynamic pricing, inventory management and reservations. Siemens Mobility said it would meet virtually all of DSB’s requirements out-of-the-box. It would enable DSB to make better use of available capacity during peak hours and leverage off-peak capacity more effectively, and to significantly extend its booking horizon while being more flexible with regard to timetable changes.

‘Sqills’ proven implementation track record plays a large role in feeling confident in this long-term partnership’, said DSB Commercial Director Jens Visholm Uglebjerg on September 20.

In 2023 DSB carried more than 160 million passengers on around 5 000 trains per week.