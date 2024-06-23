Show Fullscreen

INDIA: Indian Railways has commissioned Sensonic to deploy an elephant detection system, with the aim of reducing the risk of collisions which can dangerous for trains and fatal for the animals.

The distributed acoustic sensing network is to be installed along more than 400 route-km of railway in Orissa and Jharkhand, requiring 1 200 km of buried optic fibres.

The system can detect the footsteps of approaching elephants and monitor their movements in real time. If an elephant approaches the track a warning would be sent to station staff and train crews, enabling speeds to be reduced. Responders would be despatched to the area to facilitate the safe passage of the pachyderm.

‘We are incredibly proud to partner with Indian Railways’ East Coast network on this vital project’, said Deep Desai, Managing Director of Sensonic India. ‘Our elephant detection system offers a comprehensive solution that safeguards both elephants and train operations. By preventing collisions, we can significantly reduce the loss of life and minimise disruptions to railway operations, ultimately benefiting wildlife, passengers and local communities.’