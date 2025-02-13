Show Fullscreen

EUROPE: Travelling planning app company Moovit has partnered with Distribution Technologies to offer its users the option to buy tickets for long-distance travel. Its rail, bus and ferry operators in 40 countries, including Deutsche Bahn, SNCF, RENFE, Trenitalia, Italo, RegioJet and Eurostar.

‘Collaboration is key to simplifying travel and making it more accessible’, said Moovit VP Business Development Tomer Asheroff on January 21.

‘Offering a unified mobility platform, one place where Moovit’s 1·5 billion users can plan and pay for ground travel across Europe — and plan the first and last mile segments of their journey — is a significant step towards enhancing public transport connectivity, and contributing to more sustainable travel options.’