CANADA: The ONxpress consortium which has a concession to design, build, operate and maintain the expanded GO rail network around Toronto is to use IVU Traffic Technologies’ IVU.rail software to schedule, dispatch and optimise its future services.

‘We made the decision to go with IVU.rail following a thorough review of market options’, said Jurgen Bodtlander, Chief Information Officer at ONxpress when the software contract was announced on November 8.

‘The integrated nature of the software, its many value-adding features and IVU’s excellent rail references worldwide were important factors in our decision.’

The development phase of the GO Expansion programme is currently underway, with the project scope, value and timescales to be confirmed in 2024.