EUROPE: Vossloh is to develop a predictive maintenance model for point machines through a strategic collaboration with Swedish data analysis and artificial intelligence company Predge.

‘With the help of this trendsetting forecast model, our customers will be able to plan their maintenance measures more proactively, in greater detail and better’, said Vossloh CEO Oliver Schuster on September 18. ’The number of failures will be noticeably reduced and ultimately the availability of the track significantly increased. At the same time, we will gain an even deeper insight into the interaction of the various track components.’

Predge CEO Simo Pykälistö said ‘we specialise in developing cutting-edge predictive maintenance solutions and design our AI models specifically for operational use. Joining forces with Vossloh extends the reach of our offering to point machines and makes predictive insights available to a broader market.’