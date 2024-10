Show Fullscreen

NETHERLANDS: An agreement for the installation of overhead electrification contact wire made from 100% recycled copper was signed at InnoTrans by La Farga, ProRail, Strukton Rail and Railtech.

The 100% recycled Genius copper developed by Spanish copper recycling company La Farga will offer the same mechanical and electrical performance as conventional materials while reducing CO 2 emissions by 92%.

Strukton Rail will lead the installation on the ProRail network, supported by Railtech.