Show Fullscreen

FRANCE: Passenger operator SNCF Voyageurs is to expand its use of Wabtec’s KinetiX automated inspection technology. This will add TreadView, WheelView and BrakeView lineside inspection systems to the existing axle maintenance and acoustic bearing monitoring used at 13 depots.

KinetiX combines machine vision, laser scanning, acoustic and thermal sensing, load monitoring and AI-driven analytics to automate inspection processes, increasing asset availability while reducing operational costs. Inspection can be undertaken while a train moves at up to 120 km/h.

A dedicated team at Wabtec will support installation and ongoing maintenance of the equipment.