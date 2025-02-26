Show Fullscreen

SWEDEN: Transport agency Trafikverket has awarded public address and voice alarm supplier Ambient System a framework contract for the modernisation of analogue sound systems at stations across Sweden.

The Polish company will provide its SmartVES intelligent public address system, which automatically adjusts the volume to the ambient noise level to ensure that announcements are clear and audible to passengers without disturbing the surrounding community.

The EN54 certified loudspeakers and amplifier modules for platform displays and station clocks will be designed to withstand the Swedish climate and demanding platform environment. Remote diagnostics and self-test functions will allow Trafikverket to monitor and maintain the system from a central location.