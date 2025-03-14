Show Fullscreen

SWEDEN: The Halland region is to trial Fairtiq’s pay-as-you-go ticketing system based on swiping in and out on a mobile app.

The trial will assess the app’s capacity to accurately identify trips across all modes of public transport. This assessment will cover routes, departure times and locations, arrival points, intermediate stops and connections, without relying on external hardware such as beacons.

The trial is intended to help shape the region’s future ticketing strategy and provide data on travel patterns and origin-destination trends.

Transport authority Hallandstrafiken’s services include Öresundstågen, Krösatågen, Pågatågen and Västtågen trains, as well as buses and specialist and demand-responsive services.

‘After simplifying our fares to make them fairer and clearer, our journey to make public transport easy to use continues with the introduction of the first mobile payment solution of its kind in Sweden’, said the authority’s Executive Director Andreas Almquist.