UK: Textile manufacturer Camira has developed a non-halogenated flame-retardant treatment for wool fabrics used in rolling stock and other public transport applications.

The company says that in comparison to conventional flammability treatments, NitroPhlam365 reduces CO 2 emissions, energy and water usage by 15%. It also avoids the need to use treatments that are undergoing safety reviews or prohibited in some countries.

‘NitroPhlam365 is designed for heavy contact use in public transport applications over extended periods of time’, explained Technical Development manager Colin Sutcliffe. ‘Delivering the highest of performance and safety levels, whilst providing significant benefits to human health and the wider environment, this new flammability treatment is halogen-free, eco-friendly, and enables wool fabrics to meet key flammability standards with ease.’