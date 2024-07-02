Show Fullscreen

EUROPE: International high speed train operator Eurostar has signed a five-year contract to use Wiremind’s CAYZN software to modernise its revenue management processes, identify new revenue opportunities and increase load factors.

It is expected to go live in Q1 2025. Eurostar Chief Commercial Officer François Le Doze said passengers would be offered ‘the best options at best rates and on routes that maximise our efficiency, profitability, and — in the long term — our sustainability and support our growth ambitions’.

CAYZN is currently used by train operators including SNCF, DSB and VR to optimise prices and routes for 250 million passengers/year.

Wiremind CEO Colin Girault-Matz said the supplier ’aims to be the world leader in revenue management for passenger transportation, and the addition of Eurostar to our client base is a significant milestone on the journey towards achieving this goal’.