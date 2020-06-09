Teltronic
For over 40 years, TELTRONIC is a world leader in the design and manufacturing of mission-critical radio communications. With the combined objectives of innovation and the highest quality, TELTRONIC provides complete wireless communications solutions for a variety of sectors including public safety, public transport, oil & gas, utilities, mining, industry and others. Our products are marketed around the world, with more than 300 systems in operation in 50 countries.
Contact info
- Website:
- https://www.teltronic.es/en/