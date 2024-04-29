Show Fullscreen

AUSTRIA: Austrian Federal Railways has placed a firm order for Siemens Mobility to supply a further 21 Desiro ML electric multiple-units, which the operator brands as Cityjet.

The order announced on April 29 takes ÖBB’s Desiro ML fleet to 294 units, of which 236 are now in service.

The additional 160 km/h EMUs will be used from 2026 on local services in the east of the country, including on the main line between Wien Meidling and Floridsdorf and on branch lines in Niederösterreich.

Each air-conditioned trainset will provide 217 seats, with reading lights and USB ports, folding laptop tables and footrests and wi-fi. There will be space for pushchairs in the middle car and for bicycles in a multi-purpose area.

Accessibility features include extending steps at all doors, and an area for people with reduced mobility including a table and reading lights for companions. One of the two toilets will be fully accessible.