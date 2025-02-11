Show Fullscreen

AUSTRIA: Austrian Federal Railways has awarded Siemens Mobility a firm order to supply a further 30 Mireo electric multiple-units for use on commuter and regional services from 2029.

The order for 25 three-car and five four-car trains announced on February 11 has been placed under a €5bn 10-year framework agreement. Signed in August 2023, this covered up to 540 single-deck EMUs — an €800m order for an initial 70 units was signed in January 2024.

The 160 km/h EMUs with ETCS will operate in Austria, Germany and the Czech Republic. Features will include air-conditioning, wi-fi, power sockets, spaces for wheelchair users, pushchairs and bicycles and racks for skis and snowboards.

The cars will be wider than previous Mireo designs, and they will not be articulated.

Siemens Mobility said it has now been awarded 23 orders for Mireo trains totalling more than 550 multiple-units.