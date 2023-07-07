Show Fullscreen

GERMANY: BBL Logistik Group has ordered 10 Vossloh Rolling Stock DE18 diesel locomotives for delivery from June 2024.

The order signed at the end of June includes options for the CRRC ZELC subsidiary to supply a further five of the Stage V emissions standard-compliant locomotives.

BBL Logistik Managing Director Jens Ziese said the ‘all-rounder’ DE18 design met the operator’s specific requirements for growing its infrastructure construction and repair activities and is also suitable for use on domestic freight traffic.

The short delivery time and certification to use hydrotreated vegetable oil fuel without any adjustments were also ‘decisive’ factors in the procurement choice, he added.