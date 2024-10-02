Show Fullscreen

EUROPE: Leasing company Beacon has signed a framework agreement for Siemens Mobility to supply Vectron Multi System electric locomotives, with an initial order for 25.

The order announced on September 30 will take Beacon’s Vectron fleet to more than 180 locomotives.

‘A modern and reliable locomotive fleet is central to supporting our customers’, explained CEO Adam Cunliffe. ‘Beacon is one of the largest operators of the Vectron locomotive which we know provides an efficient and dependable service to our customers.’