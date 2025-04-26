Show Fullscreen

BULGARIA: The Ministry of Transport & Communications has formally awarded the Alstom-led BULEMU consortium a contract to supply and maintain 35 Coradia Stream electric multiple-units.

The signing of the order was confirmed by Alstom on April 25 following a prolonged procurement process. It is worth a total of €720m, with Alstom’s share valued at €600m including the supply the EMUs for €452m. Alstom will provide 15 years of maintenance alongside local consortium partner RVP Invest, which will provide the maintenance facility.

The six-car 100% low-floor 160 km/h EMU are to be used on inter-regional serves with journey times of up to 5 h. They will have more than 320 seats, with designated spaces for bicycles and pushchairs, large luggage racks and two doors on each side of the intermediate cars and one door on each side of the end cars.

Features will include a digital passenger counting system, power sockets and four controlled emission toilets including one designed for people with reduced mobility.

The final configuration, livery and finishes will be customised to the ministry’s requirements during the design stage.

Minister of Transport & Communications Grozdan Karadjov said ‘these trains will enable the implementation of the state policy in the field of passenger rail transport, which aims to attract more passengers through a more regular service with an increased quality and comfort of service as well as reduced emissions’.

Bulgaria’s share of the EU-backed Recovery & Resilience Plan had allocated €559m for the procurement of rolling stock, but required delivery to a tight August 2026 deadline. Tenders were called in early 2024, with Alstom, Pesa Bydgoszcz, Škoda and Stadler invited to submit offers through a negotiated procedure.

Stadler was selected as preferred bidder but withdrew, and the ministry then selected second ranked bidder Pesa. However, in autumn 2024 the ministry said no manufacturer was capable of delivery within the required timescale. In December 2024 the ministry asked Alstom, Pesa and Stadler to confirm their offers remained valid. Stadler declined, and Alstom was named preferred bidder in March this year.