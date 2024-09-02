Show Fullscreen

POLAND: Wrocław-based rail freight operator Captrain Polska has ordered three Alstom Traxx3 Universal multi-system electric locomotives which will be approved for use in Poland, France, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg and Austria.

The 160 km/h locos will be equipped with Alstom’s Onvia (formerly known as Atlas) ETCS onboard equipment. The manufacturer will be the Entity in Charge of Maintenance during the warranty period, will undertake preventive maintenance and will train the operator’s employees to maintain the fleet.

‘Captrain Polska has been using Traxx locomotives, both in MS and DC configurations, for more than 10 years and we are very satisfied with them’, Managing Director Paweł Szczapiński said on August 29.

’To date, we have leased all the locomotives of this platform, but in accordance with the company’s policy, after exceeding a certain number of locomotives of a certain type, we decide to supplement the fleet with our own locomotives’, he said.

’The current level of 10 MS locomotives and the recent decision to build our own warehouse of spare parts and develop the competence of our workshop in Wołów towards this particular locomotive platform, is the right moment to decide that Traxx locomotives will be the first modern locomotives purchased by Captrain Poland.

‘Not without significance is the fact that this locomotive is approved in all the countries in which Captrain companies from the Rail Logistics Europe group operate.’