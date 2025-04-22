Show Fullscreen

CHILE: National operator EFE Trenes de Chile has unveiled the first of three Prosper VLT diesel multiple-units which Brazilian manufacturer Marcopolo is supplying for the metre-gauge line from Talca to Constitución.

The US$15m order was placed in January 2023 as part of a part a wider modernisation of the 88 km line linking the Maule region south of Santiago with the coast. This includes a new maintenance facility in Talca.

‘Our vision is to restore services that once existed’, Minister of Transport & Telecommunications Juan Carlos Muñoz said when the DMU was displayed at Talca station on April 10. ‘We understand the importance of the service provided. The goal was to bring modernity, and the train we presented today is just that. It is a concrete example of President Gabriel Boric’s commitment to the regions and how the Trenes Para Chile programme continues to improve railway infrastructure, in this case by adding new rolling stock with the latest technology.’

The two-car DMU has a capacity of 220 passengers, including 80 seated. Features include air-conditioning, an accessible toilet and USB sockets.

Entry into service is planned for September, following testing and staff training.

‘Rolling stock renewal is a concrete example of EFE’s commitment to regional railway development’, said Eric Martin, President of EFE Trenes de Chile. ‘Today we celebrate not only the arrival of a new train, but also the hope of better service for the residents of Maule. We are convinced that this progress will transform the travel experience and strengthen the connectivity of the area.’

The DMUs will replace MAN Ferrostaal units dating from 1962 which were declared part of Chile’s national technical heritage in 2007.