Show Fullscreen

BELARUS: Chinese manufacturer CRRC Datong has postponed the delivery of 15 BKG2 single-section AC electric freight locomotives to Belarus Railway, citing the use of western components now subject to EU and US sanctions on Belarus.

The BKG2 is derived from the domestic HXD2 locomotive design. This was a joint French-Chinese development, and uses western components including transformers, traction motors, converters and control, diagnostic and monitoring systems.

The €64·3m contract signed by Belarusian Railway, China National Electric Import & Export Corp and CRRC Datong in December 2021 is being financed by Exim Bank of China. The locomotives were originally scheduled to be delivered by the end of 2023. Delaying the deliveries until 2025-26 would give the manufacturer more time to secure localised alternatives in place of the sanctioned components.