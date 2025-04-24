Show Fullscreen

MOZAMBIQUE: CRRC Ziyang has begun delivering diesel locomotives to state-owned rail and port authority Portos e Caminhos de Ferro de Moçambique.

The six-axle SDD1 is designed specifically for African operational environments, with a 16·5 tonne axle load and an efficient cooling system including a corrugated louvre structure and a modular air intake unit. An intelligent control system provides real-time monitoring.

The 1 067 mm gauge locomotives for CFM are rated at 1 620 kW and have a maximum speed of 100 km/h. They will be used for passenger and freight services and for shunting duties.

CRRC Ziyang said it has delivered more than 1 200 locomotives to 34 countries, supplying more than half of the diesel locos exported from China.

It has been supplying the African market for 24 years, delivering more than 230 locomotives and DMUs to nearly 20 countries including Sierra Leone, DR Congo and Gabon. It said it is the first Chinese company to supply diesel locos to Mozambique.