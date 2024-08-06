Show Fullscreen

CHILE: CRRC Qishuyan has delivered a metre-gauge hydrogen fuelled locomotive to the Ferrocarril de Antofagasta transport subsidiary of mining company Antofagasta that links the Chilean seaport with the same name to Bolivia.

The sole locomotive, ordered in November 2022, is designed to be resilient to local conditions such as extreme UV radiation, salt fog, sandstorms, steep slopes and tight curves. It is equipped with a block of high-capacity traction batteries and a hydrogen storage system under pressure of 35 MPa. Its power rating is 1 MW.

Show Fullscreen

Safety features include gas detection systems and an automatic supply cut off in case of a fuel leak. The loco will be powered using green hydrogen.

FCAB said the loco would have the same traction capabilities as its existing diesel types, and the railway says there is potential for these to be converted to hydrogen fuel operation in the future.