KAZAKHSTAN: The first TE36A main line diesel locomotive for national railway KTZ has been rolled out at CRRC Dalian’s factory in China.

In October 2023 KTZ and CRRC signed a US$1·3bn framework agreement covering the supply of up to 100 main line and 100 shunting locomotives. CRRC Ziyang began delivering CKD6S shunting locomotives this summer.

The six-axle 3·5 MW TE36A main line loco developed for KTZ and complying with Eurasian Customs Union standards has CRRC’s 12-cylinder 12V265C diesel engine, AC transmission and a maximum speed of 120 km/h. It is designed for temperatures from -50°C to 55°C.

The first two TE36A locos are expected to arrive in Kazakhstan in mid-December, with deliveries to be completed by the end of 2026.

Speaking at the roll-out on November 9, CRRC President Ma Yunshuang said the manufacturer and KTZ have a long history of co-operation with fruitful results, and CRRC is willing to deepen this and provide more railway and clean energy equipment.

KTZ management board member Bauyrzhan Urynbassarov said the operator is willing to establish a closer long-term co-operative relationship covering maintenance services, and to explore opportunities in areas such as electric locos and multiple-unit procurement.