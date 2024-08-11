Show Fullscreen

CHINA: CRRC Puzhen has unveiled a 250 km/h Type C inter-city trainset designed to offer a low life-cycle cost and high capacity with capability for GoA4 unattended driverless operation.

Show Fullscreen

The trainset has four 3 300 mm wide cars and has a capacity of 1 282 passengers, a 36% increase on previous models.

Show Fullscreen

The lightweight design and permanent magnet traction motors are designed to reduce the energy consumption by 15%.

Show Fullscreen

The oil-free air compressors and low-maintenance air-cooled traction transformers are designed to lower overall maintenance costs by more than 30%.