GERMANY: Siemens Mobility has been awarded its first contact to supply Desiro HS electric multiple-units equipped with holders for transporting skis.

DB Regio is to use the six five-car Desiro HC partly double-deck EMUs on regional services from München to Garmisch-Partenkirchen and Mittenwald. The incumbent is to continue to operate these services from December 2027 to December 2039 as part of the Werdenfels 2028+ contract which the Land of Bayern awarded last year following a competitive tender.

The EMU order announced on April 22 includes ETCS equipment and the supply of spare parts. Delivery is scheduled for 2028, with the new EMUs supplementing the current fleet of Bombardier Transportation Talent 2 trainsets, which will also be expanded with vehicles transferred from elsewhere.

It is DB’s third order for Desiro HC units, following orders for use on Franken-Südthüringen and Donau-Isar services.