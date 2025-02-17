Show Fullscreen

AUSTRIA: National operator ÖBB has released preview photos of its first double-deck Railjet trainset.

In 2022 Stadler and ÖBB signed a €3bn framework agreement covering the supply of up to 186 Kiss double-deck electric multiple-units. So far firm orders have been placed for 126 trains, including a July 2023 order for 14 six-car sets with the maximum speed increased from 160 to 200 km/h. These are for use on Railjet-branded long-distance services with frequent stops.

To date, the Railjet brand has only been applied to the single-deck push-pull trains supplied by Siemens Mobility. The double-deck EMUs will have 480 seats in two classes, two wheelchair and eight cycle spaces, eight toilets and two drink and snack vending machines.

The first double-deck Railjet EMUs are scheduled to enter service on the Wien – Salzburg route from the end of 2026. They will also be used on trains from Wien towards Graz, Klagenfurt and Villach once the Semmering Base Tunnel opens in the next few years.