INTERNATIONAL: Future Travel Studio has developed DreamSuite, an airline-inspired flat-bed seat concept intended as an alternative to couchettes for overnight trains.

Speaking to Railway Gazette International at the Rail Innovation Exhibition in London on February 13, FTS said DreamSuite does not simply transfer airline seats to rail, as the technical constraints and requirements are too different, not least that train seats need to be harder-wearing.

The DreamSuite adaptable modular seating system is designed for retrofitting to existing rolling stock, avoiding the need for costly new-build sleeping cars. A 22 m long coach could have 30 seats, and 26 m coach 36.

The seats can be positioned upright, reclined or fully flat, and flip over to offer optimised surfaces for the bed and seat functions.

Other features include semi-translucent adaptable privacy screens for people travelling together or in pairs, individual lighting controls, the ability to keep luggage within sight and facilities for families traveling with babies.

FTS says the design meets UK rail safety and accessibility standards, overcoming previous concerns with lie-flat seats.

Development was backed by Innovate UK’s First of a Kind programme, and a full-size prototype was produced with Alstom’s Derby factory last year.

The UK sleeper train market is small, with the only operators being Caledonian Sleeper — which has expressed interest in the project — and Great Western Railway. As a result, FTS is now looking at overseas opportunities.

North America is seen as the biggest potential market, with Canada’s VIA Rail currently looking to replace its ageing long distance train fleet.