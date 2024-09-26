INNOTRANS: Stadler has unveiled a custom-designed electric multiple-unit for the narrow gauge Centovalli railway which runs for 52 km between Locarno in Switzerland and Domodossola in Italy.

Stadler is known for its tailor-made trains, and the 1 000 mm gauge EMU can cope with maximum gradients of 6% using pure adhesion operation.

It is designed to meet the needs of local public transport users as well as tourists, with low-floor entrances, air suspension, air-conditioning and a passenger information system. There are wheelchair spaces and an accessible toilet.

The modern styling is intended to become the future face of the Centovalli railway, which is operated jointly by Switzerland’s Ferrovie Autolinee Regionali Ticinesi and Italy’s SSIF.

In January 2021 FART awarded Stadler a SFr94m contract to supply four four-car EMUs for through services to Italy and four three-car units for local services in Switzerland.

SSIF has ordered a total of four four-car units.