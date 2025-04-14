Show Fullscreen

ITALY: Ferrovie della Calabria has ordered three custom-made 950 mm gauge diesel-electric multiple-units from Stadler.

They are to be manufactured at the Swiss company’s Bussnang plant for use on the Cosenza – Catanzaro route from the beginning of 2027.

The contract signed at the end of March means that Stadler has now sold more than 100 tailor-made trains in Italy, including nine hydrogen-powered trainsets ordered by FdC.

The operators’ various requirements include diesel-electric, battery and hydrogen power, light axleloads, small profiles to accommodate tunnels, and rack and pinion drives.

‘These projects are particularly complex and require intensive collaboration with our customers as well as specific expertise and teamwork’, said Maurizio Oberti, Stadler’s Marketing & Sales Director for Italy, when the latest order was announced on April 2.