EGYPT: The first of 94 four-car Desiro High Capacity electric multiple-units that Siemens Mobility is to supply to Egypt arrived at the port of Alexandria on September 25.

A consortium of Siemens Mobility, Orascom Construction and The Arab Contractors has been awarded turnkey contracts for the construction of three electrified lines totalling 2 000 km.

As part of this ‘Suez Canal on Rails’ initiative, Siemens Mobility is to supply 41 eight-car 230 km/h Velaro high speed trainsets, 94 four-car 160 km/h Desiro HC regional EMUs and 41 Vectron 120 km/h electric freight locomotives.

Local media has reported that that Egypt’s Ministry of Transport negotiated early delivery of a Desiro HC EMU so that it can be exhibited at the TransMEA 2023 trade fair to be held in Cairo during November.