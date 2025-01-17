Show Fullscreen

CANADA: Montréal regional transport authority Exo has taken delivery of the first of 10 Charger locomotives being supplied by Siemens Mobility.

The locos were ordered in January 2022 at cost of C$132m. Testing is being supported by Systra, ahead of entry into service this spring. Deliveries will continue through 2025, gradually replacing 35-year old F59PH locomotives which Exo acquired from Toronto’s GO Transit in 2011.

The Chargers will enable the maximum length of commuter trains to be increased from eight to 10 coaches, providing Exo with greater flexibility to match the length of the trains to demand.

The locos comply with Tier 4 emissions standards and are expected to be quieter, more fuel-efficient and more reliable.

‘The arrival of this first new-generation locomotive represents a great step forward for commuter train users in the northern and southern suburbs’, said Québec’s Deputy Premier and Minister of Transport & Sustainable Mobility Geneviève Guilbault on January 15. ’Our government is pleased to participate financially in this acquisition, which will improve services and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.’