SWITZERLAND: Montreux-Berner Oberland-Bahn has awarded Stadler a contract to supply six custom-made locomotives.

The order covers two types: four Ge4/4 900 V DC electric locomotives for push-pull operation of GoldenPass Express passenger trains and two similar Gem4/4 electro-diesel locomotives to haul maintenance trains.

The four-axle 3 MW metre-gauge locos with a maximum speed of 100 km/h will be 17 m long and 2 650 mm wide. Commissioning is planned for 2028.

’The arrival of these modern and innovative locomotives will secure the long-term future of the GoldenPass Express, one of the most beautiful trains in the world. This opens up new horizons for us to meet the needs of an increasingly numerous and demanding clientele’, said MOB CEO Georges Oberson on October 15.

The locomotives were procured through a joint tender with Transports de la Région Morges - Bière - Cossonay, and the design is available for use by other metre-gauge railways.

Operators including Rhätische Bahn are understood to be looking at options to acquire modern electric or hybrid locos.