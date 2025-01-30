Show Fullscreen

INDIA: Integral Coach Factory in Chennai has awarded Alstom a contract to supply Mitrac traction components and other electrical equipment for 17 24-car Vande Bharat Sleeper trainsets.

Alstom will produce the equipment at its Maneja site, with a prototype to be delivered by August 2026 followed by series production from 2027. The €144m contract announced on September 28 includes preventive and corrective maintenance and support at railway depots for five years from 2029.

The overnight version of the Vande Bharat train family will have a design speed of 180 km/h and service speed of 160 km/h.

‘The Vande Bharat trains represent the modern face of rail-based mobility in India, and it is a matter of pride for us to yet again partner with Indian Railways in furthering their vision’, said Managing Director of Alstom India Olivier Loison.